Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 101,374 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,374 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.33% of Centene worth $160,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 124.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

