Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 113,595 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,595 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.33% of Applied Materials worth $263,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 32,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 59.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4,962.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 69,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

