Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $143.02 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $143,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

