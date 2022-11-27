Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,112 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.35% of Duke Energy worth $291,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

