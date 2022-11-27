EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is PointState Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,162,402 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 5.1% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PointState Capital LP owned 1.60% of EQT worth $203,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 107,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.