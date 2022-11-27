Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $33,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELS opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

