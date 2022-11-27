Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.36 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $85.36 million and $422,521.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00008213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00468224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00121440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00835509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00682784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00242499 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,754,408 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.