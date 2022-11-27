Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXETF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.