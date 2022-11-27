Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,516,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,482 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $643,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,233,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 59,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

