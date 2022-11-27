Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,695,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,549 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,084,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

XOM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. 7,136,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

