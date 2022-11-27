Financial Contrast: Talkspace (TALK) and Its Peers

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Talkspace
|-69.57%
|-51.63%
|-43.57%
|Talkspace Competitors
|-325.87%
|-481.74%
|-38.64%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Talkspace and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Talkspace
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Talkspace Competitors
|7
|130
|274
|0
|2.65
Talkspace presently has a consensus price target of $1.33, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 95.89%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than its competitors.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Talkspace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Talkspace
|$113.67 million
|-$62.74 million
|-1.13
|Talkspace Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|-$98.47 million
|29.25
Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
About Talkspace
Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.