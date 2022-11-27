First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $97.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

FCNCA opened at $812.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $825.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

