First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$29.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.40.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

