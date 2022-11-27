Frax (FRAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.54 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $4.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

