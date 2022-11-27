Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$17.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.85.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500. In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500. Also, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,647,219.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Freehold Royalties

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

