Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.47) to GBX 2,852 ($33.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.56) to GBX 1,975 ($23.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) target price on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995.40 ($35.42).

Get Future alerts:

Future Price Performance

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,546 ($18.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,240.58. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,940 ($46.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,632.53.

Insider Activity

About Future

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($16.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($117,067.59).

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.