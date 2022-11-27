Gala (GALA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $42.82 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Gala has a market cap of $181.08 million and $42.82 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

