Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $924.49 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $924.49 million and approximately $50.10 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00037412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,472.84 or 0.99993828 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010442 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040269 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00239716 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.15709946 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $50,956,732.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

