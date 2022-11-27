Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $425,753.99

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $425,753.99 and $300.38 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

