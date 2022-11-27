Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty comprises about 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 67,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

