Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Glencore Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Glencore has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
About Glencore
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.