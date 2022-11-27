Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Glencore Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Glencore has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

About Glencore

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.