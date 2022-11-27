Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 158,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares during the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,570,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

