Goldfinch Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $103,383.93 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and $103,383.93 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.04 or 0.08021328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00493873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.37 or 0.30039704 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,538,559 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.