Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Holdings Lifted by Milestone Wealth LLC

Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Milestone Wealth LLC owned about 3.66% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 139,091 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

