Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Milestone Wealth LLC

Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Milestone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.85 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81.

