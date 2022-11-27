GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from GrainCorp’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Spurway acquired 349,690 shares of GrainCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.05 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of A$2,815,004.50 ($1,864,241.39).

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.