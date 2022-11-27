Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.16) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Grifols by 106.2% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 43,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 265,253 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 325,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Trading Down 0.7 %

Grifols Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.17 on Friday. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Further Reading

