Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Given a $10.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 target price on Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.
