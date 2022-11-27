Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) vs. Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Critical Analysis

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07% Vaso 8.59% 56.74% 12.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and Vaso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vaso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Vaso’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 212.44 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Vaso $75.58 million 0.47 $6.10 million N/A N/A

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Vaso beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Vaso

(Get Rating)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.