Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Hamborner REIT Trading Up 2.0 %

Hamborner REIT stock opened at €7.54 ($7.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.11 and a 200 day moving average of €7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. Hamborner REIT has a 12-month low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a 12-month high of €9.45 ($9.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.