Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($174.49) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($187.76) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €180.15 ($183.83) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €162.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.88.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.