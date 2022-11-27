Head-To-Head Analysis: Hyperfine (HYPR) & The Competition

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hyperfine to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 89 602 1659 78 2.71

Profitability

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 458.22%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 81.86%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.21 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.63

Hyperfine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s rivals have a beta of 13.35, meaning that their average share price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine rivals beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

