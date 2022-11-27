Head to Head Comparison: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) versus Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 19.22% 15.86% 1.37% PacWest Bancorp 32.92% 14.07% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meridian and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Meridian presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Meridian.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Meridian pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian and PacWest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $159.51 million 1.24 $35.58 million $4.04 8.47 PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 2.30 $606.96 million $4.19 6.30

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Meridian on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2022, it operated through 69 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

