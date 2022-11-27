Head to Head Contrast: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CareDx has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareDx and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $296.40 million 2.31 -$30.66 million ($1.41) -9.07 Akumin $421.08 million 0.22 -$43.29 million ($1.65) -0.63

Analyst Recommendations

CareDx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for CareDx and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 0 3 1 3.25 Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

CareDx currently has a consensus price target of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 261.22%. Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 39.90%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareDx is more favorable than Akumin.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -23.36% -16.51% -13.54% Akumin -19.73% -46.21% -5.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of CareDx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareDx beats Akumin on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company also offers TruSight HLA, a next generation sequencing (NGS) based high resolution typing solution; Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

