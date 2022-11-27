Head-To-Head Review: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) versus Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 19.78% 51.48% 24.10% Robinhood Markets -149.53% -11.92% -3.86%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $301.13 million 1.45 $73.20 million $2.09 7.94 Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion 4.59 -$3.69 billion ($7.29) -1.29

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAMCO Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GAMCO Investors and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 4 4 5 0 2.08

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $13.36, suggesting a potential upside of 42.25%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

