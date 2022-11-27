Head-To-Head Review: Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,508.94% -93.37% -61.14% Sunshine Biopharma -522.73% -10.72% -10.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and Sunshine Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 0 5 0 0 2.00 Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zymergen presently has a consensus target price of $4.37, indicating a potential upside of 79.70%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

53.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Zymergen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and Sunshine Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 15.15 -$361.79 million ($3.55) -0.68 Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 78.57 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

Sunshine Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymergen.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats Zymergen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

(Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California. As of October 19, 2022, Zymergen Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.