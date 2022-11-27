Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.42 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Hedera has a total market cap of $979.04 million and $9.42 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024417 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04963625 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,518,045.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

