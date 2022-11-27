Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0501 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $972.37 million and $10.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00078693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024026 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04963625 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,518,045.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.