Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 156.50 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.46. The company has a market cap of £106.09 million and a PE ratio of -223.57. Helios Underwriting has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.36).

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

