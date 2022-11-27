Helium One Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $332.59 million and $1.67 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00015055 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009511 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,637,619 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.