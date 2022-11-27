Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $7.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:HLX opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $950.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

