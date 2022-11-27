Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $521,380.12

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00024891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.01 million and approximately $521,380.12 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,495.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00040199 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00240433 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12872177 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $502,441.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

