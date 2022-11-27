HI (HI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $644,026.24

HI (HI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $95.48 million and $644,026.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,551.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010452 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00240006 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03234267 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $641,925.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

