HitBTC Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $566,985.52 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $566,985.52 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

