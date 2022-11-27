Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

HOLI stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

