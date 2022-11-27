Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $38.04 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.