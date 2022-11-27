Insight Inv LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,449 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,557 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.