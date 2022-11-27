Insight Inv LLC Acquires Shares of 145 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 145 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $334.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $694.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

