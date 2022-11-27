Insight Inv LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight Inv LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

