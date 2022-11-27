Insight Inv LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.1 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.